Wichita’s Arbor Day celebration at Watson Park

Dozens of schoolchildren will descend on O.J. Watson Park on Friday as part of the city’s 63rd celebration of Arbor Day.
The observance, which will start at 10 a.m. at the park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd., will feature a variety of educational activities and demonstrations, officials said. Demonstrations will include proper tree planting techniques. Large equipment will also be at the park for educational activities.
Scarlet oaks will be Project Beauty’s featured tree this year. The Arbor Day event will be held rain or shine, organizers say.
More than 50 fifth-graders from Ender Open Magnet School are scheduled to attend.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments