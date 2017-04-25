Two hurt in collision in south Wichita

Two people were injured – one of them possibly critically – in a two-vehicle collision in south Wichita on Tuesday night, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 6:52 p.m. at 31st Street South and Exposition, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s just west of 31st and Seneca.
Both victims were hospitalized, one of them with potentially critical injuries.
Traffic was flowing normally within a couple of hours of the collision, the supervisor said.
