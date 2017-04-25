Local

April 25, 2017 8:48 PM

Time-worn wartime gift becomes quest for Wichita police

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita police are trying to find a special home for an old Bible.

According to a post on Facebook, Wichita police were contacted by a man in Canada who found a worn version of the New Testament and Psalms that had been given to a Marguerite Kirkpatrick by a Pvt. Bill Gibson during World War II.

Gibson, who lived at 1448 S. Handley in Wichita, was stationed at Camp Adair in Oregon. He wrote the date Sept. 16, 1943, into the book and gave it to Kirkpatrick, who lived at 2220 S. Santa Fe.

“Please share so we can get this to a family member of one of these people,” the Facebook post states.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Paul McCartney coming to Wichita

Paul McCartney coming to Wichita 1:59

Paul McCartney coming to Wichita
Investigating Eagle building for ghosts 1:38

Investigating Eagle building for ghosts
Downtown Wichita building inspected for ghosts 1:38

Downtown Wichita building inspected for ghosts

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos