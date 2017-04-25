Who’ll be cooking your next meal at Century II?

A new caterer will be bringing new food to Century II.
On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council approved a catering contract with Culinary Catering, which is associated with the locally owned Two Brothers BBQ, which operates two restaurants in Wichita.
Jeremy Barker, the company’s chief executive, said the business will begin serving food at Century II starting next week with a box lunch event followed a few days later by a prayer breakfast.
And while event catering is often decried as the “rubber chicken circuit,” Barker is promising a higher quality of meals.
“Fresh is a key focus for us, and cooked to perfection,” he said. “We know we’re representing the city of Wichita and their clients.”
Barker said the company created the Culinary Catering spinoff about 13 months ago because the Two Brothers name is associated with barbecue, which some clients see as potentially too messy for conferences or other more formal events. “People think barbecue gets all over the place,” he said.
He said the catering wing will provide all types of meals, ranging from box lunches to full-course dinners with alcoholic beverage service.
Specialties include pasta, enchiladas, steaks, grilled chicken, breakfast casseroles, biscuits and gravy and, of course, barbecue. Special requests are welcome.
“If it’s not on our regular menu, we’ll make it for you,” Barker said.
Culinary Catering beat out three other applicants for the contract to serve Century II, which filed a request for proposals in January seeking a new caterer to replace Corporate Catering.
Corporate Catering decided to end its Century II contract as of March 31, according to a city staff report.
Culinary Catering will share the Century II catering duties with the adjacent Hyatt Regency Hotel’s catering department.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments