Via Christi Newton clinic to stop some immediate care

Via Christi Clinic in Newton will stop offering immediate care on weekends, after business hours and for people who are not already patients of the clinic after May 5.
People who are already patients of the clinic, 20 Medical Center Drive, can still call ahead for urgent care during regular business hours.
The clinic’s other services will continue, including audiology, bone density screening, cardiovascular disease care, CT scans, family medicine, occupational medicine, on-site laboratory and X-ray services, pediatrics, pharmacotherapy, rheumatology, surgery and urology.
Kevin Strecker, senior administrator at Via Christi Clinic, said the decision to stop immediate care in Newton was made because the service is available elsewhere.
Walk-in health care is also offered at the Newton Medical Center’s Convenient Care at 118 E. 12th St.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
