KBI investigating 49-year-old man’s death in Atchison

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that it’s looking into the death of a 49-year-old man in Atchison.
Michael Moeck, who lived in the city, was found dead Monday at his home at 1145 Parallel St., the agency said in an e-mailed news release. Atchison police called to the home started investigating the death at about 7 p.m. Monday. It called the KBI for help 45 minutes later.
The KBI said Tuesday that “the investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding” Moeck’s death. Further details were not immediately released. The agency did not say whether the death was considered suspicious.
Atchison is in the northeastern part of the state, north of Kansas City, near the Kansas-Missouri border.
Anyone with information that might aid the investigation is asked to call 800-572-7463 or 800-KS-CRIME.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
