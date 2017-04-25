Wichita woman dies in crash near Hutchinson

A Wichtia woman was pronounced dead early Tuesday after a one-vehicle crash just south of Hutchinson, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputy Kevin Sipe said in a Facebook post that the woman, who was not identified, was a passenger in a 2010 Jeep driven by Benjamin Buzzini of Colorado when the vehicle left the road at about 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday while traveling south on Kansas Highway 14 south of Hutchinson.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the post, while Buzzini was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries. After leaving the road for an unknown reason, the post said, the Jeep rolled several times before coming to a rest in the parking lot of a Kutters Furniture store.
Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, though the incident is still under investigation, according to the post.
