April 24, 2017 3:26 PM

Julie Dombo, inspiring crime victim, to speak at Saturday event

By Roy Wenzl

rwenzl@wichitaeagle.com

Julie Dombo, who inspired many people after she lost her arms and legs to a store robbery shooting, will speak Saturday at an event meant to inspire young people.

She’ll speak at the Sisterhood of DEMO event taking place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita State University Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. North.

Dombo was shot and bled profusely in a robbery of an AT&T store in Derby in 2015.

DEMO and Rise Up for Youth are youth mentoring organizations run by David and Lynn Gilkey, who have won community accolades after they recovered from drug addiction problems and began mentoring.

For more information: www.riseupforyouth.org.

