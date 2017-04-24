Where to dispose of unwanted drugs in Sedgwick County

Do you have leftover or expired medications cluttering your medicine cabinets? Don’t flush or trash them.
This weekend law enforcement officers will help you safely dispose of unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs at collections sites around Kansas. The event is part of the National Drug Take-Back Day, a nationwide effort to get unused medications out of people’s homes to lessen the chance they’ll be abused or accidentally ingested.
Drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
In Sedgwick County, you can dispose of unwanted drugs at:
▪ Cheney fire station, 525 N. Main in Cheney
▪ Haysville Police Department, 200 W. Grand in Haysville
▪ Bel Aire Police Department, 7651 E. Central Park Ave. in Bel Aire
▪ Household Hazardous Waste facility, 801 W. Stillwell in Wichita
▪ Goddard City Hall, 118 N. Main in Goddard
▪ Oaklawn Activity Center, 4900 S. Clifton in Wichita
▪ Sedgwick County Zoo, 5500 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita
▪ Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore in Derby
▪ Maize Police Department, 10100 W. Grady in Maize
Find other drop-off locations around Kansas at www.ag.ks.gov.
More than 50 tons of unwanted medication have been destroyed in Kansas since the program’s inception in 2010, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a prepared statement. Traditional methods for medication disposal – tossing them in the trash or flushing them down the toilet – aren’t no longer advise because they pose potential health and environmental hazards.
“Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment,” Schmidt said. “Getting these leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.”
