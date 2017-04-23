Unique voices, shared journeys to mark Take Back the Night

Some will give voice to their pain through art.
Others will use poetry to describe what it’s like to be the survivor of sexual assault. And still more will simply share their journeys of healing at Take Back the Night, an annual event meant to raise awareness and educate the public on the cost and prevalence of sexual violence.
Friday’s edition, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Exploration Place, marks the 30th anniversary.
“It’s a way for our community to come together and say, ‘Our streets and our homes should be safe,’ ” said Mary Stolz-Newton, director of survivor services for the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.
The event will feature food trucks, music and a march at about 8:30 p.m. that will loop from Exploration Place to Veterans Park and to the “Keeper of the Plains” before returning.
“For survivors who come, I hope they get a sense that their community is here to support them in any way they need,” Stolz-Newton said.
For others who want to be allies, she said, the event is an opportunity to learn “how to better support the people in their lives and having a greater empathy for survivors in our community.”
