‘I’ve got a skink in my pocket’: Things heard at annual snake count

Hallie Steed tromped across the wet, green Flint Hills on Saturday and said something most other of her fellow 7.5 billion humans did not say on that day: “I’ve got a skink in my pocket.”
She said it several times, with a sense of wonder, as though reminding herself of the novelty of the thing and what it might mean. For her, she said, it might be a step toward more zoology studies.
Hallie is a Blue Valley North High School sophomore from Overland Park. She gathered with scientists and more than a hundred other devotees of herpetology for an extended hike across rain-soaked and burned-off ranch land on Saturday to catch snakes, amphibians, turtles, frogs, toads, collared lizards and skinks, a type of lizard with short legs and almost no neck.
Hallie and other devotees of this twice-annual snake wrangle do it for science and pleasure, and because they get to say “I’ve got a skink in my pocket” or “I hope we catch a massasauga rattlesnake today” or “I hope this rat snake warms up in my jacket. He looks cold.”
The Kansas Herpetological Society and the Center for North American Herpetology put this field trip together twice a year, in a different county each time. They capture reptiles and amphibians and release nearly all of them after they write down the species names.
They do it, as center director Travis Taggart said, to build a statewide picture for biologists about how many animal species live in each county and in the state.
They do it also to demonstrate that snakes, amphibians and other creatures are vulnerable and beneficial. Were it not for the “herps,” as they call them, the world would have died long ago, eaten to nothing by rodents and insects.
But in truth, the herp hunters do it mostly for fun, Taggart said. Many of the volunteers are young people, and many, like Melissa Skelton of Wichita, have done creature counts like this one “since I was 3 or 4 years old. I’ve always had a passion for wildlife biology.”
Skelton, a 2009 graduate of Metro-Boulevard High School, said she had enrolled at Fort Hays State University on Friday, intending to study wildlife biology.
A day later, she was helping more novice herpetologists identify species they’d caught and was taking selfies on her phone with a speckled king snake another volunteer had handed her.
