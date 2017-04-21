Guns, cannons will be heard at Civil War re-enactment at Cowtown

Do not get excited if you hear gunshots and cannons firing near downtown Wichita on April 29.
It’s the Civil War re-enactment at Old Cowtown Museum.
The event, one of the most popular at Cowtown, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will include Union and Confederate encampments, two battle re-enactments and cannon demonstrations.
In addition, there will be Irish and Victorian dances and a sutler (merchant) selling reproduction Civil War-era goods and clothing.
Re-enactment groups include the 8th Kansas Volunteer Infantry, McLains Independent Artillery Battery groups, the 9th Texas Infantry from Missouri and the 3rd Independent Battery Kansas Light Artillery from Lawrence.
The Independent Artillery Battery groups are bringing a pair of mountain howitzers, and the 3rd Independent is bringing a 12-pound cannon.
The Redrock Photography studio will be open for Old West-style portraits. Prices for photos start at $25 for three people. The last photo shoot is at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.OldCowtown.org or call 316-350-3323.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
