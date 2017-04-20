Ham, beans and politics on the menu Saturday

State politics and fracking will be on the menu when the South Sedgwick County Democratic Club holds its annual “ham and bean feed” on Saturday.
Vicki Hiatt, the vice chairwoman of the Kansas Democratic Party will give the keynote speech, followed by Lori Lawrence, who will talk about Earth Day and fracking activity in the Kansas oil and gas fields. Former TV anchor and Democratic state House candidate Justin Kramer will emcee.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Machinists Union hall, 3830 S. Meridian, Wichita. It’s the club’s annual fundraiser and the public is invited to attend.
Dinner will include a choice of the Democrats’ traditional ham and beans, or chicken noodle soup with cornbread. Suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
For more information, call Ron Tracy at 316-522-2719.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
