Time for annual cleanup of downtown Wichita waterways

Hundreds of volunteers will descend on downtown waterways on Saturday during the 16th annual Arkansas River Trash Roundup.
Over the past 15 years, volunteers have collected more than 25 tons of trash, organizers say. More than 1,300 volunteers participated in the trash roundup last year, the most in the history of the local event.
Registration for volunteers begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at 151 N. Waco in the parking lot north of the Drury Hotel, on the southwest corner of Waco and First. T-shirts will be provided to volunteers while supplies last, and lunch will be served.
The trash roundup serves as Wichita’s largest Earth Day event, generating about $90,000 in proceeds for Wichita Ducks Unlimited. That money has been used to support the Greenwings youth education program and restore the Slate Creek wetlands.
