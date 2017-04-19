Rabid skunk found in Riverside area got in fight with dog

Authorities first became aware that a rabid skunk was roaming Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood after it got into a fight with a dog.
Both animals were captured, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. The dog was quarantined and may be returned to its owner at some point, he said.
The skunk was found in the 1100 block of North Perry, which is east of Sim Park and not far from the Arkansas River. Police are urging the public to avoid approaching or capturing any animals acting ill, aggressively or strangely and to report them to Animal Control at 316-350-3360.
Pet owners should also make sure their animals have current rabies vaccinations, Davidson said.
Symptoms of rabies includes changes in an animal’s usual behavior, weakness, lost appetite or coordination, atypical biting or snapping and strange vocalizations. Wild animals also may lose their fear of people.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
