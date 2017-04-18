Reported abortions continue to decline in Kansas

There were 164 fewer abortions reported during 2016 in Kansas than in 2015, according to a preliminary report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The 6,810 abortions reported in 2016 is consistent with a trend of decreasing abortions in the state going back to 2006, when there were 11,271 reported abortions.
“Numbers do ebb and flow, and that’s because of many factors,” Julie Burkhart, founder and CEO of Trust Women Foundation and Trust Women South Wind Women’s Center clinics in Wichita and Oklahoma City, said in an e-mailed statement. “Birth control methods such as long-acting reversible contraception have proven effective at preventing unplanned pregnancies, and that’s a win-win for everyone.”
Reporting on abortions became mandatory for physicians, hospitals and surgical centers in 1995, although data is available for most abortions in earlier years, according to the KDHE.
According to KDHE’s data, which goes back to 1974, the most abortions reported in Kansas were 12,422 during 2001.
The 2016 report also showed that women ages 20-24 comprise the largest age group seeking abortions. There were 3,429 reports of in-state residents compared with 3,381 out-of-state residents. Of the out-of-state residents, 90 percent came from Missouri.
Physicians in Kansas are also required to give additional information on abortions done at 22 weeks or more gestation. No late-term abortions were done in Kansas in 2016, although one Kansas resident had a late-term abortion in another state.
