Rabid skunk found in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood

Authorities are asking the public to avoid approaching and catching animals acting ill, aggressively or strangely after a rabid skunk was found in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood.
The skunk was discovered in the 1100 block of North Perry, which is two blocks east of Sim Park not far from the Arkansas River, according to a news release from the Wichita Police Department’s Animal Services Section. Anyone who sees an animal behaving unusually should leave it alone and call Animal Control at 316-350-3360.
Symptoms of rabies includes changes in an animal’s usual behavior, weakness, lost appetite or coordination, atypical biting or snapping and strange vocalizations, according to the news release. Wild animals also may lose their fear of people, it said.
The police department is urging people to make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are current. Anyone with questions or concerns about a stray or loose animal also should call Animal Control.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
