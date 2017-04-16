Wichita YMCA wants to ‘charge into summer’ with Healthy Kids Day

The Greater Wichita YMCA is holding a free event on April 29 to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active this summer.
The annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day features canoeing, nature hikes, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts, crafts and more.
YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at more than 1,600 YMCAs across the country by more than1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits they continue all summer.
Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically, according to a news release from the YMCA. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.
The Healthy Kids Day takes place at Camp Hyde in Viola from 1 to 5 p.m. It also will feature soccer workshops, story time with the Wichita Library, Viola Fire Department and Great Plains Nature Area.
Families are encouraged to register at www.ymcawichita.org.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments