Early-morning storms set rain record for Wichita

A new daily record was set in Wichita overnight as storms soaked parts of the city with as much as 2 inches of rain.
At Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, just over 2 inches fell, mostly between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Metzger.
The total nearly doubled the previous record for April 16 in Wichita, which was set in 1969, Metzger said. West Wichita was hit the hardest by the rainfall, with as much as 2.11 inches recorded in an area near Central and Zoo Boulevard, Metzger said.
Flood warnings were issued early Sunday morning, but Metzger said all of the warnings had been canceled as of about 8 a.m. Winds reached speeds of about 50 mph in some parts of Wichita, Metzger said, knocking tree branches down in some neighborhoods.
The area could see additional storms Sunday afternoon or evening as a front works its way up from the Oklahoma-Kansas border, Metzger said.
We may see a few severe storms across southern KS this afternoon-evening. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain possible. #kswx pic.twitter.com/LCSacvkstf— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 16, 2017
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments