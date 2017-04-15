Circle K store robbed at gunpoint Friday

Two armed men robbed a Circle K store in Wichita late Friday.
A clerk, 29, told police that two men came in to the store, in the 4400 block of West Maple, about 10:40 p.m., said Officer Paul Cruz.
One man, who had pulled up his gray tee-shirt to cover part of his face, pointed a gun and demanded money.
The robbers took cash, then left on foot, walking to the north.
Cruz provided descriptions:
One man was described as a black man, five feet ten, slender build, wearing a black and gray jacket, black running shoes and a gray tee-shirt. The other man was described as a black man, also with a slender build, wearing gloves, a red hoodie, a black mask, dark jeans, and bright red shoes.
Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
