Suggestions on how to make every day in your life Earth Day

The arrival of Earth Day on April 22 provides an opportunity for consumers to consider ways they can make their homes and their buying practices more environmentally friendly.
The Better Business Bureau has the following advice for reducing your environmental footprint:
▪ Turn off and unplug appliances when not in use. An easy way to do this with your electronic devices is by plugging them into power strips that can simply be turned off.
▪ Install a programmable thermostat to manage your heating and cooling systems efficiently.
▪ Lower your water heater thermostat to 120 degrees.
▪ Showers use less water than baths, especially with low-flow shower heads.
▪ Wash only full loads of dishes and clothes. Let your dishes air dry instead of using your dishwasher’s drying cycle.
▪ Conduct a home energy assessment, either yourself or in consultation with your utility company. Visit energy.gov for tips on how to evaluate your home’s energy efficiency. Taking care of air leaks and improving insulation can make a lot of difference in your energy use.
▪ Take the time to recycle. Check with your trash service to get a detailed list of items that you can put in the recycle bin. Take advantage of drop-off centers for disposing of chemical substances like old paint and oil.
▪ Consider walking or biking to your destination instead of driving. It’s healthier for the environment and for you.
Green marketing
Claims of eco-friendliness are everywhere you look these days. It’s no exaggeration to say, “It’s a jungle out there” when it comes to the many green advertising and ecological label claims that companies are using.
Unfortunately, some of those claims are less reliable than others. The Federal Trade Commission has “Green Guides,” available online at ftc.gov.
The guides are designed to help marketers avoid making environmental claims that could be unfair or deceptive. Consumers can benefit from reading up on the guidelines to help them understand what certain terms on product labels can mean.
Some examples:
▪ “Free-of” claims must only be used when a product contains no more than trace elements of the specified ingredient.
▪ Degradability claims may only be used if the product breaks down within one year of disposal.
▪ Renewable energy claims must say what the energy source is, such as wind or solar.
▪ Non-toxicity claims can only be made if the product is safe for humans and the environment.
▪ Products that claim to be made from recycled material should tell you what percentage is from the material and whether the packaging is included in the claim.
Consumers should be watchful for vague or unclear “green” terms on product labels. It’s advisable to use the internet to look up product and service claims and to compare competitors’ claims.
There is no single magic “green” initiative that will save the planet. There are, however, hundreds of small things consumers can do around their homes and in the marketplace that can combine to make a positive difference for the environment.
Denise Groene is the director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. The BBB can be contacted at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
