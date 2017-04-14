Students injured at Cowtown in horse-drawn wagon accident

An Andover grade school field trip was cut short Friday after four second-graders were injured in an accident at Old Cowtown Museum.
The students, from Robert Martin Elementary School, escaped with minor injuries, according to the school district.
The Butler County district disclosed the accident in a letter to parents but declined to comment further, referring calls to the city of Wichita, which owns the Western-themed historical park.
City officials who oversee the museum were not available for comment.
The students were thrown around in the back of a horse-drawn wagon after the horse got spooked and took off, KWCH-TV reported.
According to the letter from Principal Crystal Hummel: “This morning during a second-grade field trip to Cowtown, four students were injured and an ambulance was called as a safety precaution. At this time, it appears the injuries are minor and the parents of those students have been contacted.”
The letter said no other students had been in danger.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
