Harvey County 911 team that responded to Hesston shooting receives state award

Harvey County’s emergency communications team has received a state award for its handling of three significant incidents last year.

The Kansas Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials honored Harvey County with the Team of the Year award for its overall excellence and team-oriented response to the active-shooter incident at Excel Industries in Hesston on Feb. 25, prairie fires that burned more than 11,000 acres in western sectors of the county a month later, and a triple homicide and suspect search in October.

The award was created to recognize a team of public safety communications employees who worked together on an incident, event or project.