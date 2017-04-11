Thieves nab Boy Scouts trailer packed with camping supplies

The scoutmaster for a local Boy Scouts troop that had its trailer full of supplies stolen this week has a message for the thieves.
“We’re not going to let this keep us down,” said David Dibble, who has been with Wichita’s Troop 450 for three years. “It makes you sick to your stomach, but we’re not going to be victims.”
According to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department, thieves took the 14-foot trailer from a church parking lot in west Wichita on Sunday or Monday.
Dibble said the trailer, which was purchased new for $4,500 by the troop a few months ago, was packed full of camping supplies. The trailer was parked at the Renew campus of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 11215 W. 13th St.
“We had just purchased it because our old trailer was too small,” Dibble said. “It was all paid for from fundraising and through donations. It took a couple of years to raise the money – the boys were so excited.”
David Dibble, scoutmaster for Boy Scouts Troop 450
Dibble said that about 35 boys, ranging in age from 11 to 18, are in the troop. He said the troop schedules camping trips monthly, including one coming up later this month in Kansas and a trip to Colorado this summer.
“We had a trip scheduled for April 21 and I can tell you that we’re going,” Dibble said. “We’ll find a way. I think the lesson for the boys is going to be that bad things happen in life, but you can’t let them get you down.”
The trailer was taken, police think, between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday. It has Kansas tag 918-JVT.
Stoni Beauchamp, who has a son in the troop, said troop members worked hard to get the dual-axle trailer.
“It’s a shame,” Beauchamp said. “It’s too bad that whoever was responsible for this terrible act didn’t have the same scouting opportunities as we are trying to provide for our young men.”
Dibble said the trailer was well-secured with a hitch lock and a wheel lock. The troop has a regularly scheduled meeting set for Tuesday night.
“My grandson, Kye, is in the troop,” Dibble said. “He’s just been asking, ‘why would anyone want to steal from the Boy Scouts?’ The camping supplies that were in there are worth thousands alone.”
Anyone wishing to assist the troop following the theft is asked to contact Dibble via e-mail at Rmegi1SG@hotmail.com. Anyone with information about the crime can contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
