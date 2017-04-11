$111,000 raised so far for injured officer; auction going on this week

A foundation affiliated with Wichita’s police union has accepted $111,000 to date on behalf of an officer injured in the line of duty in February.

Paul Zamorano, president and founder of the Honore Adversis Foundation, said the total includes money raised at all events held so far for Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn, who suffered brain, abdomen and chest injuries when he was run over by a stolen fleeing SUV in a south Wichita neighborhood on Feb. 7.

He’s currently in an Englewood, Colo., rehabilitation hospital and underwent his most recent surgery Friday, a spokesman for Arterburn’s family said in an e-mail Monday night.

Fundraising efforts to help Arterburn and his family during his recovery are ongoing in Wichita.

This week, a 5-foot tall wooden chainsaw carving of Wichita State University mascot WuShock signed by men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall is up for grabs in a silent auction. Bids, which start at $100, can be submitted online by sending a private message with your name, address, phone number and bid amount to the Support Local Law Enforcement Wichita Facebook page or by contacting Ken Lockwood at 316-393-0710 or raptorcare@aol.com.

The auction closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. All of the proceeds will benefit Arterburn.

Next month, two area running and walking events will donate a portion of their registration fees to Arterburn and his family, Zamorano said.

The annual Officers Down 5K run and Community Day is scheduled for 4-9 p.m. May 20 at Island Park, 200 Main St. in Winfield. Registration fees range from $15 to $40.

A sister event is set for 8-11 a.m. May 21 at Sedgwick County Park, 6300 W. 13th St. in Wichita. Registration fees are $15 to $45.

More information about the Winfield race is available here. Additional details about the Wichita race are here.

twitter email Support for Wichita-area law enforcement at parade Hundreds showed up Saturday for a law enforcement parade in downtown Wichita (Bryan Horwath/Wichita Eagle/April 8, 2017). bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com