Injured Wichita officer undergoes surgery in Colorado

Brian Arterburn underwent a scheduled surgery on Friday, according to a spokesman for the injured Wichita police officer’s family.

David Nienstedt said in an e-mail Monday night that the operation is expected to cause a short delay to Arterburn’s rehabilitation at a hospital in Englewood, Colo.

“The surgery went well,” Nienstedt wrote. “In a few days when Brian continues therapy, we expect to see him making progress.”

Nienstedt did not specify what kind of surgery the officer had. Arterburn, a Patrol South officer, was seriously injured in the line of duty in February.

Until leaving for Colorado on March 13, he had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV at Kinkaid and Topeka on Feb. 7.

Arterburn was trying to deploy a tire-deflation device when the SUV swerved and ran him over. The Wichita Police Department, following the incident, suspended its use of the so-called stop sticks for 30 days to review procedures and policies for use.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes Pause 4:40 A drone reveals what remains of Wichita's beloved Joyland 0:43 Support for Wichita-area law enforcement at parade 5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos 2:00 Security camera catches two guys draining a keg on their way out 0:45 Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita 1:03 U.S. Navy and Thai navy fly P-8A during training exercise 3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke 1:15 He tried to buy candy at the 7-Eleven; now police are looking for him 3:28 Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Wichita first responders honor officer injured in line of duty Wichita police, firefighters and emergency personnel honor Officer Brian Arterburn as he leaves Wichita to further his recovery. Arterburn had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV on Feb. 7. Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries. He started breathing on his own late last month. (Wichita Police Department video) Courtesy of Wichita Police Department