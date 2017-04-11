Injured Wichita officer undergoes surgery in Colorado

Brian Arterburn underwent a scheduled surgery on Friday, according to a spokesman for the injured Wichita police officer’s family.
David Nienstedt said in an e-mail Monday night that the operation is expected to cause a short delay to Arterburn’s rehabilitation at a hospital in Englewood, Colo.
“The surgery went well,” Nienstedt wrote. “In a few days when Brian continues therapy, we expect to see him making progress.”
Nienstedt did not specify what kind of surgery the officer had. Arterburn, a Patrol South officer, was seriously injured in the line of duty in February.
Until leaving for Colorado on March 13, he had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV at Kinkaid and Topeka on Feb. 7.
Arterburn was trying to deploy a tire-deflation device when the SUV swerved and ran him over. The Wichita Police Department, following the incident, suspended its use of the so-called stop sticks for 30 days to review procedures and policies for use.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
