Local

April 11, 2017 10:47 AM

Injured Wichita officer undergoes surgery in Colorado

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Brian Arterburn underwent a scheduled surgery on Friday, according to a spokesman for the injured Wichita police officer’s family.

David Nienstedt said in an e-mail Monday night that the operation is expected to cause a short delay to Arterburn’s rehabilitation at a hospital in Englewood, Colo.

“The surgery went well,” Nienstedt wrote. “In a few days when Brian continues therapy, we expect to see him making progress.”

Nienstedt did not specify what kind of surgery the officer had. Arterburn, a Patrol South officer, was seriously injured in the line of duty in February.

Until leaving for Colorado on March 13, he had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV at Kinkaid and Topeka on Feb. 7.

Arterburn was trying to deploy a tire-deflation device when the SUV swerved and ran him over. The Wichita Police Department, following the incident, suspended its use of the so-called stop sticks for 30 days to review procedures and policies for use.

Wichita first responders honor officer injured in line of duty

Wichita police, firefighters and emergency personnel honor Officer Brian Arterburn as he leaves Wichita to further his recovery. Arterburn had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV on Feb. 7. Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries. He started breathing on his own late last month. (Wichita Police Department video)

Courtesy of Wichita Police Department

Injured Wichita police officer headed to Colorado for rehab

Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn departed for Colorado on Monday morning with a sendoff from dozens of first responders. Arterburn will begin rehabilitation for injuries he suffered in February while attempting to apprehend a suspect. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)

brader@wichitaeagle.com

 

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos