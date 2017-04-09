St. John pilot uninjured when plane flips on muddy takeoff

An 86-year-old St. John man escaped injury Sunday when the plane he was piloting became stuck in a muddy Stafford County wheat field and flipped about 3 miles west of Stafford.
Milton “Bud” Pinkston was preparing to take off from the Stafford airport at 541 E. Old Highway 50 shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the accident.
Pinkston aligned the take-off path incorrectly and went too far east and off the grass runway, according to the KHP report.
The plane’s landing gear dug into mud and the aircraft flipped.
Pinkston was flying a 1978 Bellanca.
