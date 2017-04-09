Local Vietnam veterans to receive nation’s thank-you pins

More than 100 Vietnam War-era veterans are expected to receive congressional lapel pins on April 21 thanking them for their service.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Plaza West parking lot at Central and West.
“The congressional pin is the newest item to give recognition to the Vietnam veteran,” said Jim Denison, who is helping to organize the event.
Denison has been a partner chairman of the Vietnam veterans receiving recognition since 2013. He has presented nearly 550 pins to veterans in Kansas and surrounding states, thanking them for their service.
The pins can be received by any Vietnam-era veteran who has their DD-214 papers proving they served in the military anytime between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location. The war proved, at times, unpopular with the American public, and many of the returning servicemen and women were spat upon, called names and faced protests.
All told, there are 8.7 million people who served during that time; more than 3.4 million served in Vietnam, and 47,434 died while serving their country.
The pins are given as 50th anniversary pins. Denison has presented some pins at high school reunions and at least one spontaneous ceremony at a McDonald’s in Huntsville, Texas.
“Coming home to Kansas, I stopped in Huntsville and had an impromptu ceremony and gave seven Vietnam veterans of the Rugged Buzzard Coffee Club their congressional pins,” Denison said.
“I’m finding a lot of people who don’t know about this program,” Denison said.
The ceremony on April 21 will be during a car show at the Plaza West Shopping Plaza. In case of rain, it will be held on April 28.
For more information about the pins or to inquire about receiving one, contact Denison at 316-773-5197.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments