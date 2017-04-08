More than 700 patients, volunteers converge for free health care day

A free health care day in northeast Wichita on Saturday attracted more than 200 patients, organizers said.
A collaborative effort led by Via Christi, Wichita State University and the city took place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairmount Park, just steps from the university’s campus.
People with little or no health insurance coverage were welcomed to receive services – including medical testing; dental, vision and hearing screening; foot care and behavioral health care – provided by close to 500 volunteers.
Peg Tichacek, chief mission integration officer with Via Christi and an organizer of the event, said 230 patients were treated.
“A lot of people helped with this,” Tichacek said. “There were about 40 community organizations that helped in some way. There were a lot of other major community events today, so I think we had a good turnout.”
Mike Mullins, Via Christi’s CEO, said he hopes the free health care day will become a regular event.
“I think it was a success and I think much of that has to do with the community support we received,” Mullins said. “We don’t want this to be a ‘one-and-done’ day. We want to, along with our community partners, make sure that people are able to continue receiving the care they need.”
Tichacek said that about 200 of the volunteers were Wichita State students.
“The Wichita State students and faculty members that volunteered were tremendous,” she said. “This was our first time doing this, so we didn’t know exactly what to expect. Hopefully, there will be more to come.”
