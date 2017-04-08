True blue: Wichitans turn out for law enforcement parade

Many people who attended Saturday’s Support Local Law Enforcement parade in downtown Wichita wore some semblance of blue.
Fourth-grader Dylan Merriman, however, took his show of support to another level, sporting blue spiked hair.
“It’s for blue for Brian,” said Dylan, 10, who attends Cleaveland Traditional Magnet Elementary. “It didn’t take long to do it – only a few minutes. My mom helped.”
The aforementioned Brian Arterburn – a Wichita police officer who was severely injured in the line of duty in February – was likely not far from the minds of most onlookers on Saturday.
A sizable number of the hundreds who gathered to watch the third annual parade wore T-shirts that featured the “blue for Brian” mantra, which has become a rallying cry for supporters of area law enforcement officers in recent weeks.
Parade underway! Awesome support. Thank you Wichita!! pic.twitter.com/Uyln4sNpRC— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) April 8, 2017
The parade, which traveled along Main Street from Central to First, featured dozens of entrants and lasted about 90 minutes. Highlights included a drone, a police robot and a collection of police dogs, which were a big hit with the youngsters.
“I really liked the drone, the (game warden) Jet Skis and the bloodhounds,” Dylan said.
Ann Smith of Wichita said she wanted to come out to show her support for law enforcement. As the former owner of a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, she also enjoyed seeing some of the vintage cars in the parade.
“I think the police need all the recognition they can get these days,” Smith said. “A lot of bad things have been happening to them lately, but they’re still the ones who protect us.
“It may not always seem like it, but I think a lot of people really do care. The turnout today is great.”
The parade was put on by the Wichita chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Watch on #Periscope: 3rd Annual Law Enforcement Community Parade Flyover https://t.co/XpuEDwKsJr— KHP Recruiting (@KHPRecruiting) April 8, 2017
Arterburn is undergoing treatment for his injuries at a rehabilitation facility in Englewood, Colo. His family served as grand marshals for Saturday’s parade.
Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries and faces additional surgery in Colorado. He started breathing on his own in late February.
Arterburn, a 25-year police veteran, was attempting to deploy a tire-deflation device on Feb. 4 when an SUV allegedly driven by Justin Terrazas swerved and ran him over. Terrazas has been charged with several felonies.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments