True blue: Wichitans turn out for law enforcement parade

1:15 He tried to buy candy at the 7-Eleven; now police are looking for him Pause

0:51 Badger Creek Trail

0:49 She sings into a well in Italy, and it sounds amazing

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:49 Ape escape at Sedgwick County Zoo

0:43 'This isn't a drill': zoo visitor tells about lockdown after animal escape

1:44 Tanganyika's Lemur Island may have to close

3:28 Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move

1:33 Sights and sounds of a typical Final Friday