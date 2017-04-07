She sang into a well in Italy, now she’ll sing at her Wichita church

She sang into a well in Italy, and now her church is going to re-create parts of the experience on Easter Sunday.
Tiffany Day Ruan is set to sing a modified version of “Hallelujah” at Central Christian Church’s 8:45 and 10 a.m. Easter services.
According to Peter Abood, worship arts pastor, the church is going to reproduce the acoustical properties of the well with Ruan’s microphone.
“The reverberation is kind of what makes it unique,” Abood said. “Her singing voice is unique and amazing, too, but adding that reverberation gives it that otherworldly, ethereal quality.”
found a well in italy with a nice echo ❤️ missing this trip already pic.twitter.com/tTkJeFo97k— Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 28, 2017
Abood said that Ruan, 17, and her family are members of the church, where she also sang in the church’s 2012 patriotic musical “Sweet Land of Liberty.”
Ruan stopped at a wishing well in Spoleto, Italy, to sing Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah” while traveling with her Wichita Collegiate School’s Madrigals ensemble on spring break.
The 48-second video of her singing ended up going viral.
Abood said the lyrics to “Hallelujah” will be modified slightly to suit Easter Sunday.
The church’s orchestra and choir also will perform Sunday, then will go silent in a “poignant moment” before Ruan begins to sing.
“It’ll just be a very awesome, worshipful experience to celebrate Easter,” Abood said. “Tiffany is still a sweet, humble 17-year-old girl that is kind of unfazed by the fame right now.”
