Door-to-door sales season is a time for caution

It happens every spring: Warmer weather brings out the door-to-door sales force.
The Better Business Bureau advises that you prepare yourself for the annual arrival of these visitors to your doorstep. Many are legitimate, peddling products that may solve some household problems.
But there are also those salespeople who want to rip you off. Your job as a consumer is to arm yourself with a bit of knowledge so you don’t give in to some of their practiced, pushy sales spiels.
Not ready to replace your windows? Don’t have an issue with your water filtration? Happy with your security system? Have all the magazines you could ever possibly read? Like your untrimmed trees? Not interested in a new driveway?
Here’s how to hold your ground and hold onto your hard-earned cash:
▪ If you do start a conversation with a door-to-door salesperson, don’t invite them into your home.
▪ Reputable companies don’t rush you. If their product or service is of quality, then it will hold up to a little deliberation on your part. If it is not, the salesperson will pressure you to buy right away. Let that pressure be a red flag indicating a lousy deal.
Take their card or brochure and tell them you will think about it for a day or two.
▪ Check them out at bbbinc.org to search for complaints and reviews.
▪ Get proof that they are licensed and insured, especially if they would be working on your property.
▪ Get it in writing or don’t do business with them. Be sure every verbal promise is written into the contract with no blank pages or empty spaces.
▪ Never pay more than one-third of their charge in advance.
▪ Remember: You don’t have to answer the door. It sounds as basic as it could be, but a surprising number of people – especially polite older folks – think a door knock deserves a reply.
But if you’re convinced you don’t want to buy anything, why waste a salesperson’s time, not to mention your own? Peep at who’s outside and simply ignore them.
Watch out for these
Here are some of the door-to-door sales that BBBs have had complaints about:
▪ Asphalt pavers. Claiming to have “leftover material from another job nearby,” they often do poor work with substandard material.
▪ Home improvement contractors. They may be unlicensed, uninsured and unqualified, and make false claims about work – such as roofing – that needs to be done.
▪ Magazine sellers. Wrong magazines may be sent or they may be simply after your credit card information. Sometimes the students they employ don’t even know about their company’s disreputable actions.
▪ Alarm systems. Charges for monitoring the systems may not be divulged at time of sale.
▪ Meat sellers. The quality may be inferior.
Cool off
What happens if in the heat of the sales pitch you gave in, and then have regrets?
That precise situation is the reason for the existence of the FTC’s Three-Day Cooling-Off Rule. Purchases of $25 or more that are made at your home can be canceled within three days. You have the right to change your mind, and that’s why the rule exists.
Furthermore, the seller must tell you about this right to cancel at the time of the sale. The law says they must give you two copies of a cancellation form.
Find out more about the Cooling-Off Rule by visiting the FTC’s website at ftc.gov.
Denise Groene is the director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. The BBB can be contacted at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
