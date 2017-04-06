‘Mama Durant’ to speak at Rise Up for Youth event

“Mama Durant” will be the featured keynote speaker at the ninth annual Sisterhood of Queens Rise Up for Youth luncheon Saturday.
Her real name is Wanda Durant, but she is affectionately known as Mama Durant. Durant is the mother of businessman Anthony “Tony” Durant and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and 2014’s National Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player.
Mama Durant travels the country sharing her life experiences with children and women.
“Our kids need to know and hear firsthand that they can overcome any obstacle and reach any goal,” Lynn Gilkey, executive director and co-founder of Rise Up for Youth, said in a news release about the Saturday event. “Ms. Durant is a representation to our students that anything is possible.”
Tickets are $50 and may be purchased through www.riseupforyouth.org. Table and program sponsorships are available.
The luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn East at 549 S. Rock Road.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
