Wichita one of top cities for dog bites of mail carriers

Wichita is one of the worst cities in the nation for dog attacks on postal carriers — a number that’s on the rise.
Last year, 23 Wichita postal carriers were bitten by dogs, putting the city 26th in the nation.
“We are asking dog owners to restrain their dogs so we can deliver the mail safely,” said postal carrier Craig Delaschmit in a news release. “And when we come to the door with a package, please place your dog in a separate room and close the door before opening the front door. Your carrier will thank you.”
Delaschmit was attacked by a dog on a mail route.
The number of dog bites is a 28 percent increase since 2015, when 18 Wichita carriers were attacked.
The worst city in the nation for number of dog attacks is Los Angeles, followed by Houston, Cleveland and then San Diego.
According to the postal service, an owner could be held liable for all medical expenses and other costs if his or her dog attacks a postal carrier.
Last year, one mail carrier needed 26 stitches on his hands, arm and leg after being attacked by a pit bull, Wichita Postmaster Ryon Knopik said in the release.
“Behind these statistics are real people suffering real pain and injuries that, depending on the situation, can be life threatening,” Knopik said.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Tips to avoid dog attacks
▪ If a postal carrier delivers a certified letter or a package to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close the door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to get at carriers.
▪ Dog owners should remind their children to keep dogs secured. Parents should tell children not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of a pet as the dog may see handing mail to a child as threatening.
▪ The city of Wichita’s leash law prohibits pet owners from allowing dogs to run loose.
Source: U.S. Postal Service
Comments