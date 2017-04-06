Wichita under air quality advisory because of Flint Hills burning

Breathing outdoors could get a bit uncomfortable over the next few days if conditions stay right.
Baylee Cunningham, an air quality specialist for the city of Wichita, said smoke from range burning in the Flint Hills could drift into the area late Thursday or early Friday — potentially causing distress for people with respiratory difficulties. The city is under an air quality advisory through Friday and it could extend into the weekend, depending on the weather conditions.
“City officials are monitoring air quality and will continue to update citizens if conditions worsen,” she said Thursday morning. The smoke also could cause a visible haze across the city.
Cunningham urged people with respiratory weaknesses or illnesses and other susceptible groups to limit their time outside while advisories are in effect.
