April 6, 2017 11:31 AM

Injured bald eagle found, rescued at Lake Afton

By Amy Renee Leiker

A bald eagle was rescued and it is being cared for at a local raptor center after it was found injured Thursday morning at Lake Afton.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office shared news of the eagle’s discovery on its Facebook page. A 911 call drew the attention of Sheriff’s Office staff and Sedgwick County fire personnel to the wounded bird, which was then given to the Eagle Valley Raptor Center.

“They will hopefully be able to rehabilitate the eagle and have it feeling more like itself soon,” the Sheriff’s OPffice said on Facebook. Lake Afton is a recreational lake at 24600 W. 39th St. South near Goddard.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

