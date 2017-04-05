Two Wichita State students die in traffic accident in Oklahoma

Two students from Wichita State University have been killed in a traffic accident, according to several posts on Facebook from family members.
“My heart is broken into a million pieces right now,” wrote Amy Fulcher, the mother of Rebecca Fulcher. According to the post, Rebecca and three other people were riding back from a concert in Oklahoma.
“They hit a semi and my precious daughter was taken from me along with Leah’s sister Laura. Fly free baby girl❤❤I’ll always love you more than you know.”
The other student who died in the accident was Laura Ratley.
Two other people in the car, Ryan Fulcher — Rebecca’s brother — and Leah Ratley — Laura’s sister — were hospitalized in Stillwater after the accident but released, according to family members.
The day before the accident, Laura Ratley posted how excited she was to see Panic! at the Disco. “I’m so excited for tonight,” she wrote on her Twitter page Tuesday. “I’ve been a fan of this band since 2005 and finally get to see them in concert.”
Laura traveled all over to watch the band, according to her aunt, Pat Ratley, and posted pictures of the concert.
Ryan Fulcher was driving a van on the way home Tuesday evening and fell asleep, according to Pat Ratley. “They said it cut the van in half,” she said.
Ryan and Leah, who are dating, were seated on the driver’s side — Ryan at the wheel and Leah behind. Both survived.
On Sunday, just two days before the accident, Laura went with her family to her grandmother’s grave, two years after her grandmother passed away. “She said she wanted to be buried next to her grandmother if anything happened to her, and two days later she was killed,” Pat said.
Laura wanted to be a nurse, Pat said, and was very close to her two sisters. “The three of those girls are connected at the hip,” Pat said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen now. It’s really hard.”
Laura had a beautiful singing voice, according to her aunt Connie Casey. About a month ago, Laura visited Casey’s house with her two sisters and sang karaoke, including songs by Carrie Underwood, Fall Out Boys and Panic! at the Disco.
“They sang and danced and just had a great time,” Casey said. “And that’s a memory nobody can take from me.”
Her grandpa heard her singing one song and was so moved he asked Laura if she would sing it at his funeral when he passed away. “We tried to record her numerous times, but she wouldn’t let us do it. I wish we would’ve gotten it recorded because it was absolutely beautiful,” Casey said.
Rebecca Fulcher was a sorority sister at Kappa Kappa Gamma. Tributes to her appeared on her mother’s Facebook page Wednesday from members. “We loved your daughter to pieces as she brought so many laughs and joys to our chapter,” wrote Alyssa Rule.
The McPherson Fire Department posted condolences to Rebecca, who volunteered each year to help raise money for muscular dystrophy: “Her contagious smile and happy laugh drew each and everyone of us to her and made us realize we were all touched by an angel.”
Fulcher, who was born with a form of muscular dystrophy but wasn’t diagnosed until 2004, traveled around campus in a wheelchair. She was featured in two articles in The Eagle in 2014 and 2015, as she tried to raise money for a vehicle that could help lift her wheelchair.
On Wednesday, Fulcher’s Facebook page started to fill with tributes: “I was horrendously bullied by my classmates in middle school,” wrote one, “but you were one of the few people who always openly showed me kindness.”
The Eagle will add information to this story as it becomes available.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
