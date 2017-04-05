Eagle reporting featured in TV show about hate crimes in U.S.

The final episode of Vanity Fair Confidential on Tuesday featured three Wichita Eagle reporters talking about their reporting on three men who have been accused of plotting to bomb a mosque in Garden City.
The show drew heavily on the reporting that The Eagle did in October about Gavin Wright, Patrick Stein and Curtis Allen, who are awaiting trial for their alleged terror plot.
The episode is titled “Dylann Roof’s Radical White Rage,” and the first half focuses on Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine black parishioners at Emmanuel Church in South Carolina.
Eagle reporters show up in a teaser at the beginning and then about 26 minutes into the show when it turns toward the alleged Garden City bomb plot.
The show features Garden City politicians and academics, as well as refugees who were threatened in the bombing.
Amy Leiker, The Eagle’s court reporter, was interviewed about the court affidavits that described the plot and how the FBI learned about it. Roy Wenzl spoke about his interviews with Somali refugees the day after the arrests were made. And Oliver Morrison was interviewed about his reporting on the lives of the three men before they were arrested.
The episode is 48 minutes long and can be streamed online with a cable username and password. It can also be purchased for $1.99 on iTunes.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
Comments