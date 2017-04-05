Police: Unclear whether boy’s shooting was accident or suicide

A Wichita police spokesman said Wednesday investigators were still trying to determine whether a shooting that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy was accidental or intentionally self-inflicted.
The boy’s father found him on the floor of a bedroom closet with a single gunshot wound to his upper body at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Charley Davidson said. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead there.
The bullet came from a handgun, Davidson said. Police initially thought the shooting was an accident.
Davidson said the boy was at his home, near 21st and Maize, with his 36-year-old father and a 12-year-old sister when the shooting happened. No one else was hurt.
