If you like food, quilts and vintage vehicles, this is the sale for you

For a taste of Kansas, consider heading to the Mennonite Relief Sale this Friday and Saturday at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
For nearly half a century, the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale has been a spring tradition of food, quilts and good buys.
This year marks the 49th annual sale.
The event has the feel of a festival and benefits thousands of people around the world with proceeds from the sale of quilts, food, crafts, plants, trees, antique tractors and cars, mowers and solar energy systems. The sale draws crowds from across the Midwest. The events are held indoors at buildings across the fairgrounds.
“The two main elements of our sale are food and auctions,” said Becky Blough, Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale publicity chairwoman. “Annually, churches and individuals come together to bake pies and traditional Mennonite foods such as zwiebach and peppernuts.”
But there is so much more, such as heirloom-quality quilts, furniture, restored tractors and vintage vehicles. All are donated to raise money to help people in need around the world.
The festival and sale are organized by about 70 Mennonite, Brethren in Christ and Amish congregations.
The Mennonite Central Committee works in partnership with local agencies around the globe and has a history of addressing natural disasters and issues relating to food security and food injustices.
Last year, the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale donated $620,000 to the Mennonite Central Committee.
Schedule of events
Friday
4-8 p.m. – Feeding the Multitudes in Cottonwood Court, food service in other locations.
4-8:30 p.m. – Kids’ Activity Building opens; view auction items and sale of priced items.
5 p.m. – Silent auction bidding opens.
6 p.m. – General auction begins in Sunflower North Building.
Saturday
7-10 a.m. – Breakfast served in Cottonwood Court.
8 a.m. – Sale of priced items begins; Run for Relief at Rice Park.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Silent auction in Sunflower South Building.
8:45 a.m.-midafternoon – Quilt auction: At Meadowlark Building, there will be more than 200 quilts and other related items – pieced, appliqued, embroidered.
General auction: At Sunflower Building; includes vehicles, tractors, antiques, hobby items, furniture, tools and more.
10 a.m. – Kids’ auction in Pride of Kansas Building.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Feeding the Multitude in Cottonwood Court, meal services also at other locations.
2:30 p.m. – Surplus auction in Sunflower South Building.
