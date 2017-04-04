For this Wichita couple, marriage proposal was a Solo proposition

If you saw a marriage proposal spelled out in blue plastic cups over I-135 southbound in Wichita this weekend, you might be wondering whether Julia said yes.
Well, she did.
Mario Ward, 30, said he wanted to pop the question in a big way so his longtime girlfriend Julia Kiseleva, 28, would never forget the moment he asked her to be his wife.
So on Friday night he wrote “JULIA MARRY ME?” with a heart shape beneath it by sticking dozens of cups into the chain link fence enclosing the pedestrian bridge that stretches over the highway near Harry Street.
“I wanted to propose on top of a mountain or write her name across the sky. We both work pretty busy schedules, so planning time off isn’t that easy,” he told The Eagle, adding they are also raising his two daughters and Julia’s son and daughter from previous relationships.
“I bought the ring almost five months ago and just couldn’t think of how I would propose. Then one day I was driving home from work south on I-35 and thought, ‘What if I hung a giant sign from there?’ ”
Enlisting the kids’ help while Julia was asleep on Friday evening, Mario bought “a bunch of Solo cups and the biggest, prettiest bouquet” of flowers they could find and set out for the pedestrian bridge to fashion his proposal.
At midnight, the family went back to their Wichita home and woke Julia with a story about how a friend had gone to jail and needed his car picked up so it wouldn’t be towed. She was upset but agreed to go.
As they neared the pedestrian bridge, Mario feigned car trouble and pulled over on the side of the highway.
“He asked me to step out to hold a light over the hood for him to see. That’s when he grabbed the ring and flowers. He then told me to look at the sign and said there was something crazy on it,” Julia said.
When she turned around, Mario was down on one knee.
“I said, ‘Yes!’ It was absolutely beautiful and memorable,” Julia said.
“We’ve spoke of getting married for such a long time, but (this) most definitely came to me by surprise!”
The couple hasn’t yet set a wedding date.
