VA center gets state of the art scanner technology

Two new machines have physicians excited at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.
One of them, the 320-slice computed tomography scanner, is an upgrade from the more commonly used scanners.
“This is the best, the state of the art,” said physician Akash Joshi. “This is what we read (about) in the journals.”
CT scans use X-rays to take images, or “slices,” of the inside of bones and soft tissue.
The new machine can make 320 slices in one rotation and can do three rotations per second.
Images are available quickly and come out clearer than a lower-slice scanner. Joshi drew an analogy to taking a picture of running children with a low-quality camera versus a high-quality camera.
“This is a high-end camera, basically, that takes pictures of the inside of the body,” Joshi said.
Many hospitals have 64-slice CT scanners or 128-slice CT scanners, Joshi said. When he first started working in this field in 1997, he used a four-slice CT scanner.
The first 320-slice CT scanner was installed in North America in 2007, at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The other new machine at the hospital is a PET/CT scanner, which combines a positron emission tomography scanner with a 64-slice CT scanner. The PET scanner can monitor glucose tissue, spotting cancerous cells.
Previously, the medical center had an old CT scanner but no PET scanner, meaning veterans had to be sent elsewhere for PET scans. The upgrades also included adding a third ultrasound machine.
The total cost for the machines was more than $5 million.
The center also added a building to the back of the hospital, which houses the new machines, costing an additional $5 million.
“It’s a testament to our commitment to the veterans,” said Rick Ament, director of the center. “We’re adding staff, we’re adding technology, we’re improving service. It doesn’t get better than that.”
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
