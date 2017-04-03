When rescuers showed up, he was sitting on his truck

A teenage driver was rescued Sunday night in Butler County after trying to cross the Little Walnut River just north of Douglas.
According to a 911 dispatch supervisor, a 17-year-old boy was driving a Chevrolet S-10 pickup just before 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of the 1900 block of Southwest River Valley Road when the truck became submerged in high water.
A bridge along Southwest River Valley Road crosses over the Little Walnut River about a mile north of Douglas. When rescuers reached the teen, he was sitting on top of the truck, the supervisor said.
The Little Walnut River was about 10 feet higher than usual at one point last week, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist, though it had receded since then.
The teen was not injured. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County EMS and Douglas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, the dispatcher said.
