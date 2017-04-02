Injured officer’s family grand marshals for law enforcement parade

When Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn was run over by a suspect fleeing law enforcement officers in south Wichita on Feb. 7, many friends and colleagues feared his name would soon be added to the roster of fallen officers on display at Wichita/Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Memorial downtown.
But when Arterburn’s family gathers at Central and Main on Saturday, it won’t be for a memorial. Instead, it will be a happy occasion: They’re serving as the grand marshals for the city’s third annual Support Local Law Enforcement community parade.
The event includes a block party downtown, organizers say.
The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Central and Main and will include food trucks, live music and various activities.
Special T-shirts are being sold to raise money for the family of Arterburn, who is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo.
Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries and faces additional surgery in Colorado. He started breathing on his own in late February.
The man allegedly driving the vehicle that hit the 25-year police veteran, Justin Terrazas, is facing criminal charges of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and other felonies in connection with the case.
Arterburn was trying to deploy a tire-deflation device when the SUV swerved and ran him over. The police department, following the incident, suspended its use of the so-called stop sticks for 30 days to review procedures and policies for use.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
