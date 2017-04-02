Injured officer’s family grand marshals for law enforcement parade

1:54 DA finds officer’s fatal shooting of motorist in 2015 was reasonable Pause

3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke

4:38 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk about AAC

1:51 Dandales is closing, but for how long?

1:32 Large fire causes Atlanta highway overpass collapse

6:23 A 'prom-posal' that will melt your heart

1:45 Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

0:51 Toby Keith's PSA for Ashland, Kansas, and surrounding areas after wildfires

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires