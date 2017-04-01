Man shot early Saturday after argument

A man walked into St. Joseph’s hospital in Wichita early Saturday with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police are investigating.
The man, 25, walked in about 3:30 a.m., Officer Charley Davidson said in a prepared statement.
He told officers he was shot by one of four men he encountered as he walked out of a Wichita business in the 4900 block of East 21st St. North, Davidson said.
He got into an argument with the four men, all in one vehicle, and one of the men fired one shot out of a rear passenger window, he told police.
He went to the hospital in a private vehicle. The injury was not life threatening, Davidson said.
Anyone with information should call police at 316 268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111, Davidson said.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
