Good lawn service requires more than mowers

Spring rains have begun to affect grass, flower, shrub – and yes, weed – growth in a major way in Kansas.
That means it’s also the growth season for the lawn care business. For area residents thinking of turning over yard chores to a lawn care company, the Better Business Bureau offers some points for consideration before you commit to such a service.
Avoid getting “clipped”
Nationally, the BBB fielded more than 7,200 complaints about landscape and lawn maintenance businesses and contractors last year.
You can improve your chances of having a good experience by remembering some basic tips for choosing who will do the clipping, trimming and other maintenance in your yard this year.
▪ Be deliberate. Don’t simply jump for the first company that leaves a card at your front door. Take it easy. It will pay to compare several different services.
If a representative comes to your door, don’t sign up immediately. View any high-pressure sales techniques suspiciously. Get their contact information and tell them you will be in touch with them.
▪ Know your needs. Think about the specific maintenance chores your yard will require. It’s easier to compare estimates from different companies when you are able to tell them exactly the same thing about your expectations.
Jot down some reminders for yourself about what jobs you want done. Maybe you just want to keep the same plantings and landscaping you already have – or maybe you want advice for some changes and enhancements. New trees? Better drainage? Make notes and use them when asking for estimates.
▪ Chemical concerns. Are treatments safe for children and pets? Does it matter to you whether organic or manufactured chemicals are sprayed or spread onto your grass and other plants?
▪ Contract issues. How long is the contract for? Be specific about whether there is an automatic renewal from season to season. How often will they come? Is there a guarantee? Can you cancel? If you’re reading a contract on an electronic device, be sure you scroll all the way to the bottom of each page so you won’t get an unpleasant surprise at a later date.
▪ Get references. Call the references and ask about their satisfaction with the company.
▪ Look around your neighborhood and see what contractors are active there. Observe their work habits and whether they seem to be doing a satisfactory job. Ask your neighbors about them as well. Word-of-mouth recommendations are usually reliable.
▪ Payment issues. Be sure the contract – and don’t hire someone without a contract! – spells out how often and how much you are expected to pay.
▪ Rely on bbbinc.org. Check there for a company’s BBB Business Profile. See how they have handled any complaints in the past and see customer-written reviews.
While you’re online, search elsewhere on the company you’re considering by using your search engine. Enter their name followed by words like “complaints” and “reviews.”
Landscaping and yard maintenance can make a huge difference in your home’s attractiveness. Choosing the right company to do that work is important.
Denise Groene is the director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. The BBB can be contacted at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
