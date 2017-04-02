Part of Kellogg is going to get narrower for 6 months

Wichita motorists who regularly travel West Kellogg at I-235 will see one fewer lane to use beginning Wednesday.
From Hoover to West Street, Kellogg will be two lanes in both directions, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release. The lane reduction will be until October so crews may work on building ramp bridges for the new interchange.
The project to redo the interchange began in 2015; completion is scheduled for summer of 2019.
Other planned work includes:
▪ The closing of the left lane of northbound I-235 over Kellogg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10-11 for the placement of a large crane in the median.
▪ The closing of West Street under Kellogg from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 15 for bridge work.
▪ The closing of the exit ramp from eastbound Kellogg to West Street from mid-April until later this year to complete a new ramp.
More information about the interchange project can be found at www.235kelloggcentral.com.
Comments