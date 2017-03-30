Haysville man injured after being dragged by own car on I-135

A Haysville man was injured when he was dragged by his own car on I-135 in south Wichita on Thursday night, authorities said.
The 43-year-old man got out of his Kia Sportage at about 6:40 p.m. in the inside lane of southbound I-135 at the Lincoln exit, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Kia continued to move, dragging the driver.
The driver of a vehicle directly next to the Kia on the passenger side and a third vehicle directly in front of it tried to box the Kia in, but the Sportage rear-ended the third vehicle and sideswiped the second, according to the highway patrol.
The driver of the Kia was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments