Wichita ‘prom-posal’ touches hearts around globe

A heartwarming “promposal” featuring two special-needs students from Wichita is prompting well wishes from across the globe after going viral on the internet.
“I posted it just for friends and family. I never dreamed that this would happen,” said Kelly Ziegler of Wichita. “It’s really crazy.”
Ziegler’s 19-year-old daughter, Hannah, was invited to the prom Sunday by her friend and classmate, Devin Self, who punctuated his proposal by singing Peter Cetera’s “Glory of Love” in her front yard.
Hannah and Devin, who have special needs, attend Chisholm Life Skills Center, which will host its annual prom for students April 7.
Ziegler posted the video on her Facebook page Sunday evening. By Wednesday, more than 12.3 million people had viewed it, and nearly 35,000 had shared it on their Facebook pages.
“People have commented that it gives them faith in humanity again,” Ziegler said. “And just the fact that we can show people that love comes in any form.”
In the video, Devin serenades Hannah and plays air guitar while she stands on the porch alongside her grandmother, Marie Thompson.
Toward the end, from behind the camera, Kelly Ziegler exclaims, “Woo-hoo, Devin!”
“I know,” the young man replies, smiling.
Monti Self, Devin’s father, said the musical proposal came easily to his son, who is a member of the Laughing Feet Performers in Wichita. Devin knows “thousands of songs,” Self said, and spends much of his free time singing.
He said he has been touched by all the positive comments and well wishes.
“A lot of messages we’re getting are from people with special-needs kids or who grew up with special-needs family members, and a lot of them are like, ‘This gives us hope that someday our son will be able to do this,’ ” he said.
“Overall it’s just relatable,” he said. “People really gravitate to stories that have a positive, loving, caring message.”
