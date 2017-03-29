Mission Aviation Fellowship to bring relief plane to Wichita

In an isolated part of Papua, Indonesia, pilot Jeremiah Hartin banked the plane, looking down at a grass-roofed hut far below.
It was Hartin’s job to fly Christian missionaries into remote locations, reaching groups such as the Korowai and Moi tribes, according to an article written by the Mission Aviation Fellowship.
With 135 planes across Africa, Asia, Eurasia and Latin America, Mission Aviation Fellowship operates the world’s largest fleet of aircraft used for nonprofit humanitarian work.
On Saturday, a Kodiak airplane back from months of disaster response work in Haiti will be on display in Wichita.
“For more than 70 years, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) has been using small airplanes to reach remote communities in difficult parts of the world,” John Boyd, president and CEO of MAF, said in a release. “We provide transportation and technology so that isolated people will have access to the gospel as well as medical care, education, clean water, and other tools for improving their lives.”
Anyone interested in Christian missions or disaster response work is invited to attend the event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mid-Continent Aviation Services, 1640 Airport Road.
A drawing will be held for a free ride on the plane, and a green screen photo booth will be available for guests to take “selfies” in jungle locations.
